New Pairs from New Balance for the 2021 New Year

Let’s start the week not with new pairs from Nike or Adidas but with these two from New Balance. The brand has since grown substantially to become one of the biggest athletic footwear brands in the world for its quality, form, and aesthetics. Sure, it’s not a brand of choice for basketball but any pair from New Balance certainly can command attention whether because of novelty or practicality.

In December, we saw the Randomevent x UNIK New Balance 2002R Glow-in-the-Dark Collection and the redesigned New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuelCell Speedrift. This time, the brand has two new pairs: the New Balance 574 Collaborative Capsule with Stray Rats and the New Balance 992 Colorblock Colorway. The new designs have yet to be released this January.

Stray Rats x New Balance 574

Miami-based clothing brand Stray Rats has done a number of collaborations in 2020. Just like New Balance, it values collaborative work and this new 574 is no different. The Stray Rats X New Balance 574 is available in two colorways: green and red. Both pairs show off vibrant shades of green and red, respectively.

The green version shows a mix of bright green, moss green, teal, white, and purple. The signature N logo is there as a lime green accent on top of a teal synthetic underlay and against the mossy green suede. The tongue features the Stray Rats logo. The midsole comes with the purple ENCAP mold.

The other colorway in red comes with the same lime green “N” logo on top of a synthetic orange underlay. The cherry red suede is then joined by a hot pink ankle collars and toe boxes. Instead of purple, we see a red ENCAP mold on the midsoles. The Stray Rats X New Balance 574 will be available from Stray Rats beginning January 8, 2021.

New Balance 992 Colorblock Colorway

The New Balance 992 was a top silhoutte in 2020 released in different iterations. It was released in different designs and colorways. In the new year, New Balance has come up with the New Balance 992 Colorblock as the brand’s first instalment.

The Colorblock version comes with different colors—combining vibrant colors on layers and overlays in neutral colors. Check the gray suede mudguards and mid-foot. The sole splits between lighter beige and white. The royal blue toe boxes are cut by the light beige upper where the iconic N logo is placed. The heel counter and laces are set in yellow for a more vibrant appeal.

On the heel counter (windows), there is the ‘USA’ text. The tongue is black, ladened with the ‘new balance’ and ‘992’ text. This pair will be available for $175 from Saks Fifth Avenue. You can now pre-order for the New Balance 992 Colorblock Colorway.