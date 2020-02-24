Q by Aston Martin gets its hands dirty on the 2020 DBX SUV

In what is perceived to be an expected move, it seems Q by Aston Martin is already getting its hands dirty in creating a bespoke 2020 DBX SUV. The result is what you’re seeing here. It’s painted in a cool satin grey finish combined with gloss black 22-inch wheels.

In this configuration, the 2020 Aston Martin DBX is worthy of bedroom poster stardom, but Q by Aston Martin is willing to go the extra mile in customizing the DBX of your dreams.

“Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored,” said Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin. “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our exiting palette of colors and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable.”

In other words: If you want a truly bespoke Aston Martin DBX from the factory, simply say the word and Q by Aston Martin will do everything in its power to make all your whims come true.

All eyes on the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

This gorgeous 2020 Aston Martin DBX with specific Q by Aston Martin touches will be featured at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. However, that magnificent satin finish and dark wheels are only the beginning. The real Q magic is happening inside.

For instance, the cargo floor is crafted from a single piece of herringbone carbon fiber. The dark theme continues inside with generous swathes of Obsidian Black leather for the seats and doors.

Meanwhile, the diamond-pattern metal bits on the dashboard, doors handle, and center console are milled from a solid chunk of aluminum and have a luscious satin chrome finish.

Q by Aston Martin offers two levels of customization for the new DBX

Apparently, Q by Aston Martin is offering two customization options for the new DBX SUV. The first is ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ in which clients can equip their DBX with special features, trims, colors, and equipment.

Do you see that groovy carbon-fiber finish in the center console and door trims? It’s the result of Q by Aston Martin – Commission and is crafted from a solid block of carbon fiber. The technical finish is achieved by a 12-hour curing process and 90-hours of five-axis milling. It all sounds complicated, but the results are stunning, to say the least.

But the real work starts if you choose the ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ bespoke option. Understandably, this is the more expensive and premium option for the DBX and is the car you see here. Besides the space-age Satin Xenon Grey paint, the vehicle also has black anodized tread and sill plaques along with a carbon fiber lower exterior pack.

The new DBX is also offered with accessory packs

Aston Martin wants the DBX to be more than just a weekend toy. Being an SUV, it’s an Aston Martin meant to fulfill the daily needs of a busy family. Besides having the option of commissioning a one-off Q by Aston Martin DBX, the British carmaker is also offering a bevy of accessory packs for the new DBX.

This includes a touring pack with a four-piece luggage set, a snow pack with heated seats and ski racks, or a pet pack so you can bring along your fuzzy pets for the ride. All in all, Aston Martin has eleven accessory packs designed specifically for the new DBX.

Prices for the 2020 Aston Martin DBX starts at around $190,000 (before taxes and destination).