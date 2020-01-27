Fiat Chrysler’s updated uConnect5 infotainment is faster and better than before

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) unveiled its latest uConnect5 infotainment system. The latest iteration of FCA’s updated uConnect5 is the fastest and most advanced uConnect system to come standard across all FCA branded vehicles worldwide. This includes Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Abarth, and Alfa Romeo.

You may not notice it, but there’s a silent battle among carmakers on which infotainment system is best. However, uConnect5 is now using firmware based on Google’s Android operating system and is packing more power under the hood.

Here’s what’s new in FCA’s latest Uconnect5 infotainment system.

Faster processing speed

According to Fiat Chrysler, uConnect5 is five times faster and more powerful with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and an updated 50k MIP chip. Along with faster processing speeds comes a highly-evolved and user-friendly graphic interface with customizable, easy-to-use, and intuitive controls – pretty much like a modern Android smartphone.

The fresh look is courtesy of a card-based format along with an exclusive home screen. Users can access multiple cards to access various vehicle settings and features by fiddling with a new generation of larger touchscreen displays. In fact, uConnect5 now supports 12.3-inch ultra HD displays with 15 million pixels, which is twice of that in a 4k television set.

The system is also powerful enough to support up to four displays inside the vehicle, of which there are three available screen styles: portrait, landscape, and square. Drivers and car owners can also store up to five user profiles including valet mode.

Unmatched connectivity

uConnect 5 also comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Currently, only 80-percent of Fiat Chrysler products are equipped with standard iOS and Android connectivity. But with uConnect5, FCA is making it standard in 100-percent of FCA’s North American offerings. This includes wireless connectivity, so you don’t need to mess with wires to project phone apps to your uConnect5 system.

But that’s not all. As it turns out, uConnect5 also has standard Amazon Alexa. This means you can ask Alexa to unlock/lock the doors, start your vehicle, or interact with the system as you do at home. Alexa can also play your favorite podcasts or check for weather and traffic reports.

And that’s not all. With uConnect5 also comes dual-phone connectivity. Simply put, the system has the ability to connect two smartphones or tablets simultaneously via Bluetooth. Of course, SiriusXM with 360L offers instant access to live performances, on-demand shows, or live sports events.

Improved voice recognition and navigation

Meanwhile, voice recognition is also much improved. Uconnect5 has a new voice recognition engine along with natural voice capabilities and updated microphones. It also has a new ‘wake up’ feature: Blurting out ‘Hey Chrysler’ or ‘Hey Jeep’ allows you to issue commands without pressing a button.

In terms of navigation, uConnect5 has an all-new built-in system from TomTom navigation including TomTom’s traffic and EV connected services. And with One-Box search (which works via voice and text), you can search or navigate without internet connectivity using offline map data.

Faster Wi-Fi system

Each and every FCA vehicle with uConnect5 also benefits from an improved 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot system. With faster processing speeds courtesy of new hardware, software, and operating system, uConnect5 can keep up to eight devices connected. According to FCA, uConnect5 is compatible with 5G functionality via standard Firmware over the Air (FOTA) updates.

Fiat Chrysler’s latest version of its award-winning uConnect5 infotainment system will be tailored for each brand of vehicle in FCA’s portfolio. The system is arriving in all FCA vehicles later this year.