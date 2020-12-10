Ralph Lauren’s latest Automotive Chronograph pays homage to vintage cars

With a fresh timepiece to its exquisite Automotive Collection, the house of Ralph Lauren releases an ideal wrist fit, a 42mm diameter watch as compared to the existing 45mm and 39mm offerings in the collection.

The Automotive Collection comprises luxury watches inspired by the Ralph Lauren’s own 1938 Bugatti type 57SC Atlantic Coupe. Like the siblings, mounted to the pillars of precision, style and performance, the latest Automotive Chronograph also comes with a wooden steering stirred bezel driven from the classic car.

RL Automotive Chronograph 42mm duo

Available in two versions (Ref; 468836813001 and 468836812001), the watch comes in a standard stainless or a black toned finished case. This no-date, no running seconds Chronograph watch features the traditional Amboyna burl bezel with a max 12-hour measure. A matte black dial with Super-LumiNova numeral indexes houses two Chronograph counters at 3 and 9 o’clock.

The timepiece is powered by the RL751A/1 automatic chronograph movement made exclusively by Jaeger-LeCoultre for the fashion brand Ralph Lauren. Maintaining a 65-hour power reserve, the watch remains water-resistant to 100 meters.

Rally your style

According to Ralph Lauren, “A watch also represents something personal. It reflects your individuality and taste from its functionality and aesthetic.” Adhering to his thought, the brand offers an option of wearing both on a quick-changeable solid steel bracelet or a black leather strap to rally your formal and casual occasion.

Both variants of the latest Ralph Lauren Automotive Chronograph 42mm will be available globally at the brand’s retail locations for $9,900.