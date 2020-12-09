Randomevent x UNIK New Balance 2002R Glow-in-the-Dark Collection debuts

The newest New Balance collaboration is one with Randomevent and UNIK. The brand is slowly but surely gaining more popularity each year especially with every collaboration and collection introduced to the public. The new Randomevent x UNIK New Balance 2002R is one proof that collabs sell.

We know this one will really sell because of the novelthy of the design. You would think it’s like any pair from New Balance but this one “glows”. The Glow-in-the-Dark New Balance may be perfect for Christmas season or just about anytime that needs some light and cheer.

In this period of pandemic when things seem bleak, we need light in the darkness. Well, the Randomevent and UNIK Glow-in-the-Dark New Balance 2002R Collection can handle that. There are a couple of styles to choose from but each one offers glow-in-the-dark details in the right places.

It doesn’t matter if black or white

The White version has a leather build but with only a hint of neon green. The “light” will only be obvious once in the dark. Almost the whole shoe construction is reflective.

The other model which is set in Black features mesh-and-suede materials. This one only shows hints of neon green once in the dark but the black-neon contrast looks perfect. Both pairs comeswith silver ABZORB cushioning system on their heels and co-branded insoles and tongues.

Yet Another New Balance 2002R Collab

Randomevent and UNIK are two fashion brands based in China. The New Balance 2002R is a style that has been reintroduced with several collaborative releases. The two new versions in two colorways are subtle at first glance but the magic comes out once in the dark.











There is no information on pricing and release date yet. We’re hoping to see this Randomevent x UNIK New Balance 2002R before the end of the year. The last New Balance pair we featured here was the Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain hybrid sneakers back in June. It’s about time we get something new from the brand since it’s the holiday shopping season.