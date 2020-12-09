Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ANC earbuds are best from the company yet!

Razer already has a pair of wireless earbuds gamers have been using courtesy their low latency. Now in 2020, Razer is adding some new flair to their next iteration – it’s called the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro.

The new pair of earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and of course, have 60ms low latency mode which makes it ideal for mobile gamers and also for binge-watchers and music aficionados alike. According to the company, there are the “most advanced earbuds” designed to enjoy true audio listening experience.

The look and feel

On the first sight, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds look similar to the earlier model but now feature THX Certified sound with advanced hybrid ANC – which nullifies any external or unwanted internal noise. They also feature a Quick Attention Mode, which amplifies around – handy in situations when you want to hear sounds around you without having to take the earbuds off.

The earbuds feature 10mm drivers with 20Hz and 20kHz frequency response rate. Tech journalist Chris Burns in his review of the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro mentions, “these earbuds provide best ANC” he has “experienced in a pair of earbuds.” On that account, these earbuds are a competitive choice whether you’re a gamer or simply enjoy your music and want a complementing pair.

For the outdoorsy too

If you’re of the active kind, who hits the gym or takes to the park with plugs in the ear – Hammerhead Ture Wireless Pro will be your decent companions. The earbuds are rated IPX4 – which makes them sweat and water-resistant. Offering playback of 4 hours on a single charge, the buds come with their case and can be controlled with touch-sensitive control on each of them or even via an accompanying app.

Interestingly, the Hammerhead Ture Wireless Pro earbuds come with different sized covers for the ear – which these earbuds less of a one size fit all type of device. With different ear cover options, you will definitely get the size that will fit snugly in your ear canal. The buds are priced at $200.