Gravity Equal Force by Armin Strom has exposed automatic movement dial

Young independent watchmakers Serge Michel and Claude Greisler created Armin Strom as a distinct brand which offers great designs at reasonable price. Their new addition to the System 78 collection is no different either.

This is the refreshing Gravity Equal Force which comes with a reconstructed barrel and a beautiful 18k rose gold finish. This lends the timepiece a very distinct luxury appeal with the prowess of in-house dynamic movement.

Gravity Equal Force’s stunning dial

The watch comes in a 41mm case with the design obviously a lot similar to the stainless steel Gravity Equal Force. There is the narrow polished bezel with angular form on the lugs, honed by the toothed pillbox crown. Case of the watch in black and gold colorway is dominated by the Caliber ASB19 automatic movement on the baseplate.

The timekeeping aesthetics are aligned on the 9 o’clock subdial having the Art Deco Arabic numerals and skeleton hands. To give a glimpse of the elegant movement, the watch features a sapphire case back.

Sublime styling at surprising price tag

One can’t help but ignore the movement of this watch which has three straight brushed bridges in rose gold. On the upper half of these bridges there is the winding micromotor inside the fancy finished cutout. The mainspring barrel comes with the stop works declutch mechanism, which delivers power to the movement.

The gorgeous look of Gravity Equal Force is equally matched by the classic alligator strap in two options – pin buckle and 18k rose gold butterfly deployant clasp. Since the timepiece is positioned as an entry-level Armin Strom, it is an Haute Horlogerie collection coming at a lucrative price tag of $29,400.