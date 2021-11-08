Revisit Hogwarts with Montegrappa’s Harry Potter Limited Edition pen collection

Harry Potter and the magical world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was introduced to the world in 1997 by British author J. K. Rowling. Since then, both books and movie series have inspired Harry Potter-themed merchandise in abundance. From apparel brands to pen makers, designers have incorporated the magic in their creations.

Recently, Rowling’s work inspired an Italian luxury goods manufacturer to fuse the enchanting elements in a stunning pen collection. Known for its fine art-crafted fountain pens, Montegrappa has tapped into the magical world of Hogwarts with its limited edition pen collection, called Harry Potter: Hogwarts L.E.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts L.E.

The limited edition collection comprises 142 fountain pens and 142 rollerball pens in the sterling silver edition, which references Hogwarts’ 142 mischievous staircases that keep changing on their own. Each pen honors the fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry through its engraving, enameling, and stone setting.

The handmade collectible pens have elegantly engraved design, guilloche and vermeil, with a red cabochon that reminds of the Philosopher’s Stone from the first book. Sterling Silver forms a grid that comprises the shields of the school and its four houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. Colorful enamel panels accent each house’s individual trait.

Stunning Carftsmanship

The pen collection stunningly displays the beautiful work of Montegrappa pen maker Bassano del Grappa. Each pen has a silver spring-loaded pocket clip, plated in yellow gold on the sterling silver variation. There are seven 18-karat yellow gold fountain pens signifying the school’s seven floors and four rollerballs representing the four houses.

The fountain pens are piston filled and fitted with 18-karat gold nibs. Both kinds have room on the cap for carving a name or initials. The Montegrappa Harry Potter: Hogwarts L.E. fountain pens retails for €3,995 (roughly $4,630) and come in a deluxe wood presentation box that keeps this collectible item safe.