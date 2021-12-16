Segway-style MobED service robot moves stably through complex environments

For a dependent future, when the human race has become completely lazy and robot reliant for the most humane tasks like carrying their babies, Hyundai has launched a Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED).

This Segway-style mobility robot platform has four large wheels holding a rectangular base that can be used to place anything from booze to babies and more with the intention to move it from one place to another.

A simple design great prowess

If you believe Hyundai has remained very basic with the design, that is because it has, the MobED is very plainly but capably designed for a wide range of different applications.

The robot features an even platform on four wheels. Each wheel of the MobED has independent suspension allowing the bot to maneuver stably over inclines, declines, and uneven surfaces. The interesting ATV-style wheelbase, adjustable steering, braking, and altitude control system onboard allow the robot to move through complex urban environments easily.

Range of applications

As seen in Hyundai’s promotional video showing off the MobED, it can be used for a multitude of applications. For instance, it can be used in the industry for package delivery and food transportation; and at home for strolling an infant or bringing a tower of champaign filled glasses to the living room.

Other potential use case scenarios for the MobED – with 26.4-inch by 23.6-inch platform – are customizable depending on the user requirement. Hyundai also sees MobED, when the platform size is increased, as a form of transportation for people with mobility disabilities.

The completely autonomous Mobile Eccentric Droid works on a built-in battery, which offers the system up to four hours of run time. The MobED can reach speeds of up to 19 mph. There is no mention of commercial availability of the robot yet, but according to Hyundai’s press release, MobED could be seen at CES 2022 next month.