Richard Mille RM 11-05 Automatic Flyback Chronograph GMT touts unique material

High-end watchmaker Richard Mille is always at the forefront of innovation and technology. Watchmaking genius is yet again evident with the use of cermet in a watch. RM 11-05 Automatic Flyback Chronograph GMT has been designed with a bezel made from grey cermet – a ceramic-metal composite, which boasts lightness of titanium and hardness of diamond.

This new material has “density of 4.1 g/cm3 – less than that of titanium – and its hardness of 2,360 Vickers – almost the same as diamond’s 2,400 Vickers.” This makes cermet an ideal choice for use in bezels which is highly exposed to scratches. Cermet ensures weight of the watch is not compromised.

Cermet is generally used in aerospace, automobiles and ballistics industries – the robustness of the material give the RM 11-05 a tough yet eye-pleasing appearance. Measuring 50mm x 42.70mm and almost 16.15 mm thick, the watch has skeletonized baseplate and bridges made from grade 5 titanium.

The dial features hours, minutes and seconds at 3 o’clock. The GMT hand filled with Super-LumiNova is adjustable with a pusher at 9 o’clock and hour counter is at 6 o’clock. The “annual calendar with month and oversized date” is placed in red outlined horizontal aperture right under 12 o’clock. The date can automatically adjust itself for 30 and 31 day months, while the month is displayed in Arabic numerals between 4 and 5 o’clock.

The most interesting of the lot – the 24-hour flyback chronograph with minutes and countdown counters is placed at 9 o’clock. The running chronograph can be reset easily using the pusher between 4 and 5 o’clock.

Movement and availability

The RM 11-05 Automatic Flyback Chronograph GMT is powered by Caliber RMAC3 which beats at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,800 vph) and provides greater reliability to the watch during shock or disassembly. The skeletonized watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and touts power reserve of 55 hours (± 10%).

According to Richard Mille the RM 11-05 will be limited to only 140 pieces and each would be paired with Carbon TPT band and retail for a whopping $215,000.