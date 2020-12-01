Rocky Mountaineer to launch glass-domed ‘Rockies to the Red Rocks’ luxury train in 2021

Trains are a great way to travel for people who relish the beauty of the journey more than the destination. They offer a rather leisurely, unique, and comfortable experience as they bring you views of the world that you would miss at 30,000 feet in the air. United with delectable cuisines and decadent lodgings, train traveling has become a favorite mode of transportation for people.

To the delight of nature lovers and train enthusiasts, Canada-based travel company, Rocky Mountaineer has announced a plan to launch a two-day ‘Rockies to the Red Rocks’ rail journey. The most distinct feature of this venture is its spacious glass-domed cabins, which will allow the travelers to enjoy the remarkable vistas – the enormous canyons, enthralling deserts, and towering rock formations.

Rockies to the Red Rocks

The two-day trip of ‘Rockies to the Red Rocks’ will run between Denver in Colorado and Moab in Utah during 2021. The trains will course through the day, with a dome car for panoramic views and finest onboard catering; and will stop for overnight stay at Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

The new service of the luxury train operator will be in addition to its three routes from Vancouver to Banff, Lake Louise, and Jasper in the Canadian Rockies. There will be 40 trips across 10 weeks from August 15 to October 23, 2021. Rocky Mountaineer will be working closely with local tourism organizations, hotels, and tour operators to offer custom holiday packages with tours and other activities.

A journey through nature

According to the company founder Peter Armstrong, the US route will provide a wonderful traveling experience ‘with its magnificent scenery, national parks, and vast opportunities to explore.’ Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer of Rocky Mountaineer, is certain that travelers from across the world will be eager to explore this region by rail.

The company’s custom-designed glass-domed coaches and spacious outdoor viewing porches make their trains a wonderful option for journeys. Travelers can appreciate the 360-degree views of nature from the insides of the train. Tickets for this scenic journey will start from $1,250 plus tax, and places can be reserved with a refundable deposit of $25.