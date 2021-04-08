Rolex ignites 2021 with these watches you’ll want in your collection

The Watches & Wonders is underway, many exhilarating new timepieces have made debut and some are revealed with sales to kick-off at a later date. All the interesting new reveals (we have discussed at length) aside, at this time of the year enthusiasts and collectors have their eyes fixed on Rolex, and like every other year the marque hasn’t failed to impress.

Rolex really gets watch buffs going; it has done that over the years repeatedly. Now again with its fresh designs of the Oyster Perpetual Explorer and Explorer II; the fancy upgraded dial of the Daytona; and the embellished Datejust 36, Rolex is igniting new fire into 2021 horology pit. Before you take us for our word, dive down into the details of how the 2021 lineup – comprising 16 new Rolex models – know how it is unique, captivating and everything in between.

2021 Oyster Perpetual Explorer

The Oyster Perpetual Explorer OG is a piece of history and now Rolex is reviving the historic essence with the delightful throwback design of the Explorer that features a reminiscent 36mm case; same as the 1953 model that followed Sir Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay’s successful ascent of Mt. Everest. This year’s Oyster Perpetual Explorer comes in yellow Rolesor layout (Rolesor is brand’s unique alloy combining 18K gold and Oystersteel) that offers a flawless blend of elegance and strength to the watch. For additional detailing, the watch comes in black lacquer dial with contrasting hands and markers coated with Chromolight. Powered by in-house caliber 3230 automatic movement promising 70 hour power reserve, the Explorer comes paired with a bracelet composed of the same material as the case. Price: $10,800

New Oyster Perpetual Explorer II

The younger sibling of the good old Explorer comes in a larger 42mm Oystersteel case. It is powered by a new caliber 3285 automatic GMT movement touting 70 hour power reserve. The movement is COSC Chronometer certified. In addition to the upgraded movement, the steel cased watch comes in a choice of black or white lacquered dial graced with Chromolight coated black gold hands on white dial, and white gold hands on the black dial. The 100 meter water-resistant Explorer II features Rolex’s signature orange 24-hour hand. Price: $8,550

Gold Daytona with meteorite dial

For the Daytona enthusiasts three new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona have been released. These comprise 18K yellow, 18K white and 18K Everose gold casing with meteorite dials within. The trio has contrasting subdials located at recognizable 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions. While the classic black and white dialed 18K white gold variant has a Monobloc Cerachrom bezel, all three watches are powered by caliber 4130 offering 72 hour power reserve. The 18K yellow and Everose models feature metal bezels and come on matching steel bracelets, the white gold model comes paired with Oysterflex rubber strap. Price: Starts $34,000

The Datejust has been revamped by Rolex with a combination of dial and case styles. The new palm dials motif has been added to three models. These now come in green, gold and silver options. While the green palm and golden palm dials come on Oyster steel, the latter also feature gold and steel bracelets and fluted bezel. Similarly, the silver palm dial also comes paired with fluted bezel and Rolesor bracelet. Powered by caliber 3235, these are delivered in 36mm diameter casing. Price: Starts $7,000

The new variants of the Oyster Perpetual Daydate 36 are reimagined with swathes of diamonds on the dial, bezel and casing. Talking about the casing, the new Day-Date 36 models are provided in 18K white gold, yellow gold and Everose gold case materials. To make things even more interesting are the turquoise Roman numerals on the dial, which are provided in coral, burgundy and Everose hues. The three models of the Daydate 36 come on alligator leather straps matched with the color of the numerals on the dial. The watch is powered by in-house 3255 caliber automatic movement and its price is available on request.

Rounding up the latest releases from Rolex is the Lady-Datejust, which is set with 1,089 diamonds on every part of the watch including its case, bezel, dial, lugs, sides and even the Presidential bracelet. The exceptional watch comes in 18K yellow gold or white gold case options to choose between, and its interesting caliber 3235 powered brilliance and bling is ideally suited to a slender wrists. Price: Starts $135,500.