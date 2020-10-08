Rustic farmhouse kitchen ideas that’ll make you want to redo yours

Kitchen is the most used room in a house, so it should be a space that you enjoy spending time in. Aside from functioning appliances, the utmost important feature of any kitchen design is its appeal that will last for years to come.

Whether you are renovating or simply looking to make some changes in your kitchen, there are plenty of design plans varying from country casual to sleek and modern, with all the kitchen remodel inspiration. Here are a few rustic farmhouse kitchen ideas that are unique and will make you want to renovate your cooking space with statement features.

Kitchen with mixed textures

Featuring simply and traditional design style, rustic kitchens have become quite popular in the recent times. The design style generally features warm colors and natural materials. To bring out the old-fashioned charm to your farmhouse kitchen, you can try mixed textures.

Using natural materials such as wood, stone, marble, and metal for countertops and cabinets will not only create aesthetic charm but provide you with a sturdy and durable material as well. Take this kitchen for instance, its cobblestone wall, ceiling beams, and hand-painted terracotta tiles accentuate the rustic elements of this kitchen.

Kitchen with fireplace and wood-burning stove

Installing a mid-century fireplace inside the kitchen space is something new for the modern times. The stone-built fireplace will not only bring out a unique rustic charm, but will keep you warm in the cold hard winters.

In this kitchen, the classic combination of wood and stone brings out a soothing aura, with geometric shapes balance any excess proportions of the traditional style, while the mid-19th century fireplace remains the focal point.

Kitchen refurbished with reclaimed items

Nothing beats the washed and worn rustic elegance. This kitchen is almost entirely refurbished with reclaimed items. Retrieved wood became part of countertops and an old retail display cabinet provides the storage facility.

Worn out cabinet paint, corroded lighting fixtures hanging from the ceiling and antique signs displaying on the walls bestow a country charm to this kitchen. You probably won’t find exact replicas of these unique elements in this kitchen, but you can add your own statement pieces.