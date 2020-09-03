Samsung debuts Premiere – 4K ultra-short throw laser projector

Televisions have been the biggest source of in-home entertainment for major part of four decades now. Over the years the technology has seen a paradigm shift and we are now in an era of transparent TVs. But despite all the advancement, TVs are soon falling behind other technologies that are making inroads as next main source of entertainment at home.

Ultra-short throw laser projectors are by far the closest we can get to in this discussion. We have already seen some enticing projectors from the likes of LG, Hisense, and ViewSonic and Samsung is jumping into the bandwagon with the UST projector that can project a display up to 130-inches.

The Premiere

Dubbed the Premiere, Samsung’s ultra-short-throw laser projector comes in two sizes – the LSP7T with 120-inch projection ability and the LSP9T with 130-inch projection. Both the devices deliver 4K resolution with peek brightness of 2800 ANSI lumens, which is not very great to compete with the high-end television on the market, nonetheless pretty satisfactory for a projector.

The Premiere features Samsung’s smart TV specs and is first HDR10 Plus projector on the block. Compatible with Filmmaker Mode, it comes with built-in speakers with Acoustic Beam technology.

Availability and more

The Premiere 4K ultra-short throw projector was unveiled at the Samsung’s “Life Unstoppable virtual world” event. It promises true home cinema experience with its easy-to-install set up and beautiful fabric covered edges.

There is no word on when the Premiere will be launched or what its price tag would read, but we learn that it will be available later this year starting with the US, Europe, and Korean markets.