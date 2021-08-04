Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds change track or accept call with shake of the head

Klipsch is not new to the world of wireless earphones. Having started out prominently with Klipsch T 10 True dubbed the world’s smallest and lightest wireless earphones. The company has now brought forth another major change to its portfolio with the launch of T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones.

The first true wireless ANC earphones from Klipsch, the T5 II True are priced in the range of a premium buyer but come with some features that some of the best earbuds lack.

T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds

The earbuds are delivered in silver, copper and gunmetal hues and are pretty identical, case up, to their predecessor the T5 II, which lacked active noise cancelling. The stark difference lies in the software from Bargi employed in the earbuds, which allows the user to accept and decline calls or skip a track with a gentled shaking or nodding of the head.

For ANC, Klipsch integrates the new T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds with hybrid dual-microphones. One of these is positioned behind the dynamic driver facing outwards while the other is located in front of the custom 5.8mm driver. Reportedly the ANC can block up to 35dB of noise, while allowing ambient sounds and cancelling out the loud sounds in transparency mode.

More features and pricing

In addition to the Braggi OS features and ANC, the T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds will feature Dirac HD Sound for sound correction to deliver effective acoustics. The earphone comes with six beamforming microphones for voice calls and are IPX4-rated for water resistance, so you can take it by the pool or sweat out in them at the gym.

Provided with Bluetooth 5.0 and SBS and ACC codecs, the Klipsch earbuds offer seven hours of battery backup which can extend to 21 hours with the case. Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones will retail for $299 that’s leaving the likes of Apple AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro behind in premium.

In addition to the T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds, Klipsch is also offering a $349 McLaren Edition of the earphones, which boasts the papaya orange, carbon fiber finish and a case with its shell mimicking the tire tread pattern of the F1 race car. This model also supports Qi wireless charging.