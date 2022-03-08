Sony dips Walkman in gold to let you get the most out of your music

Sony has been designing Walkman’s for as long as we have practically known the device. There have been various iterations of a Walkman that we have seen in our time, but that’s not it already. Sony has for 2022 launched a pair of the iconic music player.

The two new models – WM1ZM2 and WM1AM2 – are premium music players from the Japanese electronics giant. One of these high-resolution audio Walkman models is more bling than any we have come by; it is designed to take an audiophile’s love for gold to the all-new high.

The gold Walkman

Sony’s WM1AM2 and the WM1ZM2 Walkman start at $1,600 and $3,200 respectively. While the AM2 is a regular model with black case, it’s the latter – the ZM2 – which features a chassis made from oxygen-free copper, and is then gold-plated. The gold version looks outright appealing on the outside and is equally impressive with its features and performance.

The Walkman is targeted at the niche market where quality audio is a prerequisite; this device is compatible with high-quality lossless audio formats such as the Flac and Apple lossless. The audio experience is kicked up further by the Kimber Kable internal connector used from the amp to the headphone jack.

Pricing and details

Yes, unlike the high-end smartphones, Sony’s dedicated music devices – irrespective of the bling – feature 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi compatibility to read high-definition MP3 files without stress, which can be played for up to 30 hours on a single charge via USB-C.

AM2 and ZM2 Walkman models come with a 5-inch touchscreen display and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage respectively. Given that the lossless audio files will have a larger footprint, the music players will support SD card for extra storage. These Walkman are likely to launch in April 2022.