Samsung Galaxy Z flip phone hands-on video appear on the web

Samsung seems to be all set in unveiling its new flagship series phones this month. The Unpacked 2020 event is happening on February 11 where the Galaxy S20 devices will be introduced. The three variants may be joined by the Galaxy Z Flip but there is another rumor the next-gen foldable smartphone will just follow in February 14.

The exact date doesn’t really matter. All we want is that the new phones will be introduced to the market. The next-gen Galaxy foldable phone, initially called as the Galaxy Fold 2, will be known as the Galaxy Fold Z. Much has been said about the device like the idea its design will be different from the original Galaxy Fold.

New Flip Smartphone Design for the Galaxy Z

Instead of a book-type phone-table, the Galaxy Z will arrive in a clamshell design. The flip phone is smaller and looks a bit square when closed.

The hands-on video posted by leakster Ben Geskin shows us a very shiny finish. We’re assuming it is made of metal.



When closed, the cover of the smartphone shows a very small screen that tells the time, date, and probably some other notifications for a quick view. There is what appears like a dual-camera setup that is actually for the rear.

Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable Phone is For Real

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been demoed for the first time in the hands-on video below. It can be assumed this is a prototype or an early review unit.

So far, we know there will be a tall screen with some prominent bezels. There is a punch hole too for the selfie camera. The phone could also come with a hideaway hinge, a better screen, a transparent cover, a crease, stereo speakers, and a 12W wireless charging. There may also be a pair of official case options. Other possible specs include a 6.7-inch screen and 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to rival the upcoming Motorola RAZR. No doubt about that because the two will show off their clamshell design and boast how they can be easier to carry and use.