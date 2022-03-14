Samsung is ready for the ‘Galaxy A Event’: What to expect?

Samsung is somewhat on a roll. Month after month in 2022 the Korean tech giant is rolling out consumer electronics – especially smartphones – without a breather. After already giving fans the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, a slightly affordable version of the last year’s flagship, in January; the company launched the Galaxy S22 series with a bang in February.

The series, in addition to the Galaxy S22 and the S22+ – that look almost identically to the S21 lineup – also includes the Galaxy S22 Ultra that is brand’s amalgamation of Galaxy S and the Note series. Samsung has – unofficially – called off the Note series. In that case, the S22 Ultra in Note’s form factor with onboard S Pen slot and a look to distinguish it from the S series is what the Galaxy Note fans should settle for in 2022.

The new event

If your budget allows you to shop in the flagship arena, the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup should be a good choice considering it is already smashing sales records. But if that’s not how much you’re willing to spend, Samsung could be releasing a couple of new A series smartphones on March 17, at the Galaxy A Event.

Samsung Galaxy A series has been a value series that really took off for the company when the A51 and A71 models were released in 2020. Two years hence, the company is now expected to release the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53, both of which should feature 5G support.

The opportunity

There is little doubt now that the two smartphones will actually launch at the event on March 17. This we say because Samsung has already begun sending out invitations to the Galaxy A Event, where the two mid-range A series smartphones are likely to make their debut. Fans can watch the event unfold live on Samsung’s website or its YouTube channel.

In competition, Apple has only recently – on March 8 – launched the affordable iPhone SE 3 which supports 5G and comes with A15 Bionic chip, same as in the iPhone 13 lineup. The phone looks unappealingly identical to its predecessor, which leaves scope for Samsung to lure customers in this category.