Secure expensive timepieces in style with Globe-Trotter’s biggest watch case

The British luxury luggage and travel accessory brand Globe-Trotter introduces a limited edition 12 slot watch case to its Centenary luggage lineup. After receiving a positive reception to its earlier watch cases, the brand has added a bigger room to this one. In fact, this is the biggest watch case from Globe-Trotter yet.

Established in 1897 in Germany, the brand moved to England in 1932. Globe-Trotter offers a classic handcrafted approach to its products with unmatched durability and panache. The brand is treasured by many influential individuals and collectors alike.

New Centenary – 12 slot watch case

The case can secure 12 valuable timepieces in its individual removable internal compartments which are cushion-lined with lavish fabric. Featuring lockable latches on either side the case is made from vulcanized fiberboard and leather trim.

The case also includes a utility tray to store your watch accessories or your cufflinks, tie pins, etc. Globe-Trotter offers three case color combinations to meet your personality.

Tailored to suit your style

Globe-Trotter offers to customize the case with the brands bespoke service. The case can be attached to a shoulder strap for an over-the-shoulder vertical attaché appearance and portable comfort. The strap and attached hardware are sold separately and amount to additional cost.

Exhibiting the maker’s signature craftsmanship, the new limited edition 12 slot watch case is priced at £2,100 (approx. $2,800) and can be shopped online at the brand’s website.