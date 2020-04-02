Seiko Astron collection is modern take on the classic watch

Japanese watchmaker Seiko is right up there in the list of iconic watchmakers predominantly crowded by Swiss watchmakers. Their attention to detail, robust design and watch movement have stood the test of time – watch collectors at least have one Seiko in their collection.

With changing times the watch designs have also evolved at Seiko, and their customary tough yet attractive timepieces garner the attention of horologists. Their latest Astron collection commemorates the original 1969 Quartz Astron watch and it doesn’t disappoint one bit.

Seiko Astron watch collection

Modelled around the classic Astron, the latest collection comprises four watches reflecting the same nostalgic design – curved case, broad lugs and a minimal bezel.

The only difference being that the collection is powered by Caliber 5×53 solar-powered and GPS-synced movement as opposed to the quartz movement of the classic watch. The movement is updated twice a day via the GPS network or manually by pressing a button.

Owing to the technological advances, the dial is crafted from titanium which gives these watches lightweight profile and scratch-resistant properties. Also, they’ll be water-resistant up to 200 meters (20 ATM) which makes them a worthy competition for the latest Casio G Shock watches.

There’s more to it

The atomic-clock precision collection comprises limited edition SSH071 model in forest green dial encapsulated by ceramic bezel and accentuated by the gold accents. Then there are the SSH063/67 models which come in light silver and black dial respectively and the SSH069 which comes in black color dial and in matte black finish. All of them have the LumiBrite for clearly visible markers in pitch darkness.

The limited edition Green Astron SSH071 will be available in June for $3,070; the matte black SSH069 will be up for grabs in July for the same price. The SSH063 and SSH067 will also be available for purchase in July for a price tag of $2,852.