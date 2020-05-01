Seiko Presage ‘Cocktail Time’ series welcomes three colorful new renditions

Seiko has some timeless designs under its belt and the Presage “Cocktail Time” family of watches is surely belongs to the best of them. The automatic movement classic doesn’t just support a solid build in fact, it is a value for money timepiece that has lured collectors and casual fans in the same breath.

To complement the long-standing stature of the Presage Cocktail Time series, Seiko is rolling out a trio of watches in three different dial colors. The new 2020 range of Presage Cocktail Time includes the Seiko Presage SRPE41 “Negroni,” the Seiko Presage SRPE43 “Old Clock,” and the Seiko Presage SRPE45 “Mojito.”

Leading the classic on casual route

The three new variants, SRPE41 Negroni, SRPE43 Old Clock, and SRPE45 Mojito, all have a very simple and clean shape with thin mirror polished bezel. Keeping in tune with the predecessors in many departments, the new models differ with their dial size.

The watches feature a smaller 38.5 mm diameter stainless steel case and have very dramatic colored, textured dials which are again reminiscent of the Presage Cocktail Time series. It is for the first time that the Presage watches come with Arabic numeral dial which is accentuated by the nifty details in the hour, minute, and seconds hands.

The dials look straight out of the cocktail bar with the crystal tumbler-inspired colorway and pattern. The SRPE41 Negroni comes in a crimson red, the SRPE43 Old Clock in navy blue and the SRPE45 Mojito, yes you guessed it – in green color.

Affordable timepiece

The beauty on the dial is complemented by the company’s own 4R35 automatic movement that provides the watch a 41-hour power reserve. The watch is topped off with a see-through case back and comes with complementing colored straps.

All the three SRPE41 Negroni, SRPE43 Old Clock, and SRPE45 Mojito will be available starting July 2020 for a very affordable $425 tag. If you have a bent for classic watches, but still want something that can complement your casual style – this is where your search can end.