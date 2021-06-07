Seiko x Sonic 30th anniversary watch is inspired by the SEGA game

If you’re excited about the 30th anniversary celebrations of Sonic the Hedgehog, then welcome the new merchandise that is bound to blow your mind. Sonic in collaboration with Seiko has designed the 30th anniversary watch for our favorite hedgehog.

This special edition timepiece is an embodiment of the cool Japanese watchmaking and style. It has a playful design that is reminiscent of the SEGA games.

The design

The remarkable timepiece features stainless steel case and a dial inspired by Green Hill in the first stage of Sonic the Hedgehog. This is exhibited by a cobalt blue dial base, which signifies the sky. The Sonic can be found running after the golden hour markers and is currently positioned at 4 o’clock.

Further, the vintage-style railroad minutes tracker is formed as green grass in pixelated form that enhances the dial aesthetically. The chronograph dial with 1/20-second subdial at 12 o’clock and date counter at 3 o’clock also features unique seconds hand with star as counterweight.

The special edition

Being truly exquisite, only 3,000 Seiko x Sonic 30th anniversary watches will be made. It is be powered by an automatic Seiko quartz movement and it is designed to be water resistant up to 10 meters.

Interestingly, the watch features Sonic 30th anniversary engraved along with the number of the limited edition model on the caseback. The watch packaged in bright Sonic blue color box, will be available for purchase starting mid-August for 49,800 yen (approx. $455).