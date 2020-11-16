Seiko’s new dive watches – SPB185 and SPB187 will get you excited

Seiko’s outing with diver’s watches began in 1965 when it became the first watchmaker in Japan to introduce a watch for water sports. The watchmaker has ever since been head strong and its Prospex series has given its image a new direction.

Talking of the Prospex, there have been a few models we have seen this year. While we would have thought this would be it for the year, Seiko has launched two exciting new models in the lineup.

A quick design rundown

Seiko’s new watch 12.5mm. The watches are domed with scratch resistant coated Sapphire crystal glass and the watches couple the SPB185 and SPB187 are going to have fans all enticed with their simple yet interesting designs. With clean lines and robust lugs, the 42mm case watches measure as thin as differ at the dials underneath.

The SPB185 has a brushed steel case and bezel and features black numerals on a matte black dial. The date winter features a silver marker next to it for ease of viewing in the dark, but the main highlight of the watch is its shovel-style seconds hand with a flash of red close to its tip. The SPB187 is a more common timepiece with a black bezel and blue sunray dial.

Movement and pricing

Where the two new Seiko Prospex’s gain maximum traction is at the movement – which has been the driving force behind the diving watch lineup. The SPB185 and SPB187 feature an in-house 6R35 caliber automatic movement with manual winding that presents almost 70 hours of power reserve.

Both watches are paired to a bracelet that gives the interesting dials a much-needed facelift. The watches aren’t very expensive, each starts at €1,250 (about $1,480).