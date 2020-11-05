Ulysse Nardin Diver NET concept watch made using plastic upcycled from waste fishing nets

Luxury watches are made to last long thus they are by birth more sustainable than their lesser counterparts – but if there is something that can actually up that eco-friendliness in a real sense is use of recyclable material in the construction. The latest concept watch from Ulysse Nardin wants to just do that.

The Diver NET as is it called is Ulysse Nardin timepiece that is based on the watchmaker’s Diver X and features case, caseback, and bezel made from 100-percent plastic upcycled from abandoned fishing nets.

The X factor

The 44mm case, the back, and the bezel of the Diver NET is fabricated from the upcycled plastic material from discarded fishing nets. The robust and friction-resistant material is created by French recycling group Fil & Fab.

The innovation in the Ulysse Nardin’s concept watch doesn’t end at its unique construction; interestingly, it features a new kind of transparent sapphire crystal glass. This is reported constructed using lesser energy compared to what is used in the process of making traditional sapphire glass.

The Diver NET features a lot of resemblance to the Diver X including the oversized “X” on the dial diving the watch face into four quadrants. The watch feature many green elements and the Ulysse Nardin branding running across its face.

Movement and more









Just like the Diver X, which it is based on, the Diver NET features an in-house UN-118 caliber automatic movement, which gives the watch 60 hours of power reserve. The power reserve indicator is placed on the dial at 12 o’clock, while the unique date counter is placed within the small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock. The date indicator is distinctive for it can be adjusted both forward and backward.

Expected to be water-resistant up to 300m, the Diver NET will come with a nylon strap also made from recycled plastic. Since the watch is only a concept at this point in time, no specifics of pricing is available. We however learn the Diver NET would be realized and retailed soon.