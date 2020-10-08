Slack and Cole Haan collaborate for ‘Slack Generation ZeroGrand’ sneakers

Honestly, working from home in these few past months, Slack is probably a name you’ve heard more from your boss than your own name. But this isn’t about a new meeting, it’s about a pair of sneakers. Yes, none of us would have asked Slack to get into the footwear business after all – but it has – and it’s real.

Slack and Cole Haan have designed sneakers in the most unimaginable collaboration, but the off-springs are by far more pleasing than the weird parental backing.

Slack Generation ZeroGrand









Designed in four colors that can be easily related to Slack’s logo, these shoes dubbed Slack Generation ZeroGrand have a white colored upper made from Cole Haan’s Stitchlite material that makes the pair lightweight and comfortable. To add more substance to Slack’s involvement, the leather heel of each pair is stamped with the messaging service’s logo.

The white upper of the shoes is pasted onto a featherweight foam midsole that comes in either blue, yellow, red or green color options. The color trim, insoles, and the tongue of these sneakers are also presented in the color of the sole.

Price and availability

Early information suggests the Slack Generation ZeroGrand is going to be a limited edition delivery. But if you can’t resist owning a pair, this sure is not going to be any hindrance.

In that thought, the Slack x Cole Haan sneakers collection is going to be available in extended sizes for a sticker price of $120.