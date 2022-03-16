Snow Peak’s portable lantern can brighten both home and campsite

I was in a dilemma, whether a sleeping bag or a tent, which of the two is the most important essential while camping in the wild. One may also argue that a machete or a lighter holds as much significance as the aforementioned items when you are camping, stranded or worst-case scenario, lost in the wild. But, think about it, what do you require the most while camping?

The most invaluable item you should be having in your arsenal is a lantern. Whether you have to locate your lost knife or answer nature’s call, a portable lantern would be your guiding light. Talking of lanterns, they are not at the peak of their popularity but are still one of the most preferred gear for an outdoor adventure. Portable lights might be in trend but a lantern is irreplaceable considering it is a simple, stylish, vintage and portable source of lighting.

So, whenever a brand like Snow Peak releases something, we are obliged to have a peek at it. This time around, the Japanese outdoor gear manufacturer has released a ‘Home and Camp Lantern’ and as the name suggests can be used both indoor and outside. Made of stainless steel, ABS, silicone, and PC resin, the lantern can be used as a table lamp at home and function as a camping accessory in the great outdoors.

LED portable lighting

The Home and Camp Lantern is a portable lamp comprising handle, shade, lamp cover, power switch, indicator and a charging stand. Lightweight in nature (only 750g), the lantern features an adjustable handle which makes it easier to carry around. In case, you have both your hands occupied, you can even hang the lantern by the branch of a tree or mount it on a higher platform.

Talking about the LED aspect, the lantern offers dimmable warm light and delivers up to 400 lumens of illumination. As far as the usage of the lantern is concerned, it’s pretty old school. Turning on and off at a push of a button, the lamp brightness can be increased and further decreased by holding the power button.

Rechargeable battery

The lantern delivers high performance depending on the brightest setting. Once the brightness is maximized, the indicator below flashes. It works on rechargeable batteries that allow using it continuously for four to twenty-three hours.

Available for $160, the Snow Peak might be targeting the rich strata of the society. Adding to its downside, the luxurious lantern doesn’t come with a wall USB charger and one has to buy the charging block separately. But, since it is intended to be used as a table lamp primarily and also double as camping gear, the high cost might just hold significance for people with deeper pockets.