Soneva Fushi to unveil world’s largest overwater villas, complete with water slides

Soneva Fushi, a luxury resort in Maldives, is soon going to unveil the world’s largest overwater villas, complete with water slides leading directly into the turquoise waters. The resort is set to open eight of these expensive overwater villas toward the end of this month.

Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort has 71 private villas, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. The resort occupies an entire island and is known for its isolated villas that are scattered through the jungle.

Largest overwater villas

Designed to ensure utmost privacy, the retreats offer the most picturesque ocean views on the planet. The villas have been built higher above the water than many others to reduce noise and vibrations from the waves lapping the building structure. Moreover, the walls have been built with Styrofoam insulation to limit noise and keeping the place cool.

At 6,286 and 9,224 square feet respectively, the one- and two-bedroom villas provide plenty of space. Each villa features massive outdoor bathrooms, a master bedroom with a retractable roof (perfect for stargazing), a spacious pool-deck with daybed, catamaran nets over the waves, and a private water slide into the sea.

The luxurious retreat

The resort provides luxurious retreat, where guests have private butlers to cater to their needs. They can use bicycles or tricycles to explore the island. There are various other activities to keep the visitors amused, including the outdoor Cinema Paradiso, exploring the sky at the high-tech Observatory, the homemade chocolate and ice cream rooms, and the eight restaurants and three bars.

The largest one- and two-bedroom overwater villas in the world will be launched on September 25 in the Maldives. The starting price for the one-bedroom villa is $2,626 per night and $5,232 per night for the two-bedroom villa.