Sony INZONE gaming headphones with 360-degree spatial sound leaked

Sony has gaming freaks covered with the Pulse 3D Audio wireless headset which is a bliss to use with the PlayStation 5 console. Now it seems, the Japanese audio pro is all set to launch another line of gaming headphones to capture the booming gaming market.

Unlike the Pulse headset which has the apparent PlayStation DNA, the new lineup dubbed INZONE will be independent gaming hardware. Along with this, the company is also working on a pair of gaming displays coming under the same lineup.

INZONE H3 headphones

The trio of headsets dubbed the H-series carry the same white theme as the Pulse and have been leaked online by OnLeaks. The information about the INZONE H3, H7 and H9 has been provided by 91Mobiles. All of them come loaded with 360-degree spatial sound which will be an important feature for FPS titles.

The INZONE H3 is an entry-level wired headphone that comes with a black mic hooked onto the left earcup. As per the leaked images, the headphone comes with a LED indicator, USB Type-C port, volume rocker button, and noise-canceling and ambient sound modes. The latter has been marked with NC/AMB.

Premium options

INZONE H7 is the mid-tier wireless headphone in this series with a look and feel pretty similar to the H3. The only difference in design is the white mic with Sony branding on the top. Other functions on the headphone include GAME/CHAT button and the Bluetooth button. They also come with a USB dongle for PC connectivity.

The most premium of them all is the INZONE H9 gaming headphone which is more like the INZONE H7. It gets the LED light, USB dongle, and similarly placed microphone button. Among them all, the H9 has an active noise-canceling feature.

There are not many details about the three headphones as far as specifications, price or release dates go, but they’ll surely spice up the popular gaming headphone market when launched.