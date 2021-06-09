Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless ANC earbuds have finally arrived

The long awaited Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have been finally announced by Sony, as they look to go one better on their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3. Much has been said about these powerhouse earbuds in leaks, and the build up to the launch.

Now that they are available to buy, and reviewed by tech pundits, the wireless ANC earbuds seem to live up to their hype. Sony has truly upped the game for the competitors like Apple AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM4’s industry-leading hardware

There’s no denying, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds were amazing – the WF-1000XM4 better then in every way, showing Sony’s prowess in personal audio listening accessories. They are 10 percent smaller than their predecessors, and boast a newly designed Integrated Processor V1.

This takes the noise cancelling ability of the Sony QN1e chip to a whole new level. The ANC on these earbuds is the best out there as there are dual noise sensing microphones – one a feed-forward and the other feedback. The result, accurate ambient noise cancellation that compares to none.

Audio quality, battery life and other features

Premium audio quality is Sony’s strength and the new earbuds are right up there. They bring LDAC support and DSEE Extreme upscaling for lossless audio – ideal for high-res streaming services. The ANC earbuds come with a 6mm driver for dynamic sound reproduction which makes it an even better deal.

For seamless calls, WF-1000XM4 have a bone-conduction sensor for the clearest voice quality even in noisy environment. As for the battery life, the wireless earbuds have 8 hours of music playback which increases to 24 hours from the charging case that has now got much smaller. They also support wireless charging with Qi technology.

Other features include IPX4 water resistance and intuitive touch controls for toggling the ANC modes. Just so that you know, the earbuds packaging is made entirely out of innovative blended paper material for sustainability. For a price tag of $279.99, they are well worth given their supreme features and incredible listening experience.