Space Jam New Legacy Converse Run Star Motion Cosmic Server Verse dropping soon

Believe it or not, Michael Jordan’s Space Jam was first released 25 years ago. Kids who watched it for the first time are now adults. Most of you reading are probably part of that generation.

Two decades later, a new Space Jam movie will be released. This time, LeBron James starts alongside our favorite Looney Tunes Gang. With the movie comes the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection’ which we introduced last month.

New Addition to the New Legacy Collection

Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection includes apparel and footwear from Nike and Converse. Nike products include a LeBron-branded Dri-FIT uniforms, a varsity jacket, and different iterations of the LeBron 18 Low and Nike Air Force 1.

The Converse collection includes pair of classic Chucks with a Tune Squad design plus an all-white Lola Bunny Pro Leather. Joining the two is a Space Jam version of the newly announced Run Star Motion.

Space Jam x Converse Design

The Space Jam New Legacy Converse Run Star Motion Cosmic Server Verse (aka Space Jam Run Star Motion aka ) will be released globally. The Run Star Motion silhouette has been updated this early with the Server-verse theme.

Notice the cosmic colors of blues, purples, and pinks. The round Converse logo is set in orange so it looks like a planet. Looking crisp and clean in white is the CX foam midsole unit.

Making the pair really catching the attention of anyone are the heel and toe areas with an exaggerated design. The black and teal are the perfect contrast to the white. The tongue tab shows more Space Jam graphics.





The Space Jam New Legacy Converse Run Star Motion Cosmic Server Verse will be available beginning July 17 on Converse website. It will be sold for $125.