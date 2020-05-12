Speake-Marin One & Two Openworked Flying Tourbillon introduced in Titanium case

Extending its One & Two Openworked collection, the Geneva-based high-end watchmaker Speake-Marin introduces a new Openworked Flying Tourbillon watch displaying modern complications in a refreshed classic case.

Launched in 2016, the One & Two collection rediscovers fine watch-craft concepts by featuring Openworked and three-dimensional dials. The latest watch is limited edition with an in-house movement and unique complication.

‘Belle Horlogerie’ – Beautiful Timepieces

Breaking away from the conventional watchmaking, the brand features an impressive off-center Openworked facade in its refreshed signature Piccadilly case. The hours and minutes are indicated by spade-and-whip silver time hands with Super-LumiNova. Markers are placed on a thin chapter ring on inner bezel line.

Quite symmetrically the watch displays its flying 60-second Tourbillon movement positioned in a cage at 1:30. Held by identical bridges, the barrel and the micro-rotor for the movement are positioned proportionately on either side of the Tourbillion cage.

The sharp edged angular bridges are well synchronized with the classic shape of its bezel. There is a power reserve indicator displayed at 7:30 followed by the watchmaker’s name underneath.

The watch is powered by an in-house caliber SMA05 self-winding movement maintaining a power serve of 72 hours. The decoration is well displayed by a transparent sapphire case back.

Design, availability and more

A virtually nonexistent dial has micro-blasted black finish to creatively arrive at its three-dimensional appearance. The 60-second Flying Tourbillon timepiece is water-resistant up to 30 meters and comes attached to a black alligator leather strap.

First available in rose gold, the watch is now launched with grade 5 titanium case in two sizes, 38 mm (with a slightly slimmer bezel) and 42 mm diameters, it is priced at approx. $66,280 and $66,860 respectively. The version is limited to five watches for each diameter size.