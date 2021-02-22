Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache LE is re-issue of duo’s first sneaker ever

Nike and Stüssy have some very interesting footwear designs in the market. These include the recent ones like Air Zoom Kukini and Zoom Spiridon Caged 2, now to kick start the new year in style, the partnership is delivering an iconic remake.

The streetwear icon and Nike have been in collaboration for over 20 years now and one of their finest offerings was the Air Huarache. The footwear with signature otter cage was released in 1991 and after two decades now, the duo returns with the re-issue of the fan-favorite in Air Huarache LE.

Earth-toned colorways

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Huarache was the first collaboration between Stüssy x Nike released officially in London, and the remake of the collaborative genius is as promising as it can get with global outreach.

The running shoe is presented in two earth-toned colorways – Desert Oak and Dark Olive – comprising nubuck and textile upper on a foam midsole with Nike Air cushioning bearing the load and providing comfort. Additionally, there is the outer cage with a supportive elastic heel strap to secure the running silhouette.

Pricing and availability

The Air Huarache LE has launched globally this month. It has been available in North America, Europe and United Kingdom since February 12, and it went on sale in Japan and Korea starting February 13.

The sneakers are also available through Stussy.com and SNKRS for $120. If you like retro-modern sneakers, this is a good bet.