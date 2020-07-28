Hublot introduces Big Bang Unico Sky Blue for a summer look

Continuing with it trend of colorful ceramic cases, that the brand first created in 2019, Hublot has released another pastel blue watch aptly called the Big Bang Unico Sky Blue. The new watch happily combines the Big Bang model with Hublot’s material of choice to deliver a watch that’s not only appealing for its vibrant color combination but also for its style and commitment to robust watchmaking.

We have in the recent few months seen two other colorful iterations from the Swiss brand including Big Bang GMT All Black and the Big Bang Millennial Pink chronograph. From its plain sight and design, the Big Bang Unico Sky Blue is like the upsized variant of the Millennial Pink Big Bang with a refined blue colorway.

The Unico Sky Blue

The limited edition Big Bang Unico Sky Blue comes in his and hers pairing in this very eye-catching new color scheme. The watch features a 45mm dual tone polished and satin-finished light blue ceramic case accentuated by the silver crown and pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock.

The Unico Sky Blue has a heavy make – measures 16.3mm thick – but it is a sporty watch water resistant up to 100 meters and designed for a summer look. The matte blue skeleton dial of the watch has Arabic stencil numerals and indices and the look is completed by 3 o’clock chronograph sub-dial filled three-quarters in sky blue color.

Availability, pricing and more

Hublot Big Bang Unico Sky Blue watch draws power from in-house HUB1242 Unico self-winding chronograph movement which deliver 72 hours of power reserve. The flyback movement beats at 28,800 bph and its column wheel and double clutch system are visible through the watch’s skeletal dial.

Big Bang Unico Sky Blue comes paired with a white Velcro fabric strap or a blue ridged rubber strap with white lining – you can choose one depending on your taste and color combination your prefer. Only 100 of these limited edition watches will be made, which can be picked up from authorized Hublot dealers for $21,500 each.