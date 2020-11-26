Style retro with Longines Heritage Classic ‘Tuxedo’

With a legacy of 188 years in timekeeping, the luxury watchmaker Longines has compiled an elaborate collection of timeless classic designs. Flaunting a retro style statement to relive the high spirits of 1940s wild parties, the brand had introduced two new models inspired by its archives earlier this year.

Adding to its Heritage line up, the models are nicknamed “Tuxedo” by the collectors, as the black and white contrast of their two-tone dials reminds of a suit worn at elegant evenings back then. Out of the two versions the Heritage Classic Chronograph – Tuxedo attracts someone looking for a complex classic timepiece, however here, let’s look at the much straightforward model of the two, the Heritage classic -Tuxedo with a small second hand.

Heritage classic watch at a glance

The neat three hand classic model is an inspiration from the Longines vintage 1945 popular two tone design. A round 38.5mm diameter stainless steel case hosts a two tone dial displaying a silver opaline center and a black chapter ring with raised luminous numerals. The thin baton hands covered in Super-LumiNova add to the simplicity of this watch.

The small seconds counter is placed at 6 o’clock, bounded by a silver ring detailing and decorated with a snailed interior. Maintaining a power reserve of 64 hours, the watch is powered by Longines exclusive L893.5 automatic movement with silicon balance springs for precision.

Vintage design, contemporary approach

Tough the watch is powered with an automatic movement, Longines does not mention it on the watch to maintain the vintage character. Even the crown of the watch is prominent enough to resemble the historic hand-wound watches.

The Heritage classic –Tuxedo comes attached to a traditional set of steel pin buckles with a black leather strap. The watch is water-resistant up to 30m and is available at EUR 1,940 (approx. 2,300).