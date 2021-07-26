Super73-ZX lightweight electric bike has improved ergonomics, offers upright riding position

Super73 has some incredible electric bike variants in the high-end category. Staying basic and giving the entry-level segment a thing or two to cheer, the company has launched the Super73-ZX electric bike, which is a new entrant to the Z-series line-up- already a popular bikes range.

An update to the original Super73-Z1, the new Super73-ZX comes with some interesting changes. Primarily here the bike feature a lighter 6061-T6 aluminum frame and it now comes with a removable battery.

Better than the predecessor

Designed from aluminum, the frame is both larger and lighter. It can accommodates a taller rider yet the bike is more energy efficient comparatively. The larger frame translates into new redesigned seat that adds to rider comfort and also facilitates the pillion (if you have one).

Additionally, the Super73-ZX comes with a 615Wh battery, which can be removed from the bike, if need be. This gives the bike more versatility and also the user more freedom to juice up the battery. With this larger battery aboard, the bike claims 25-50 miles (up to 80km) range, of course, depending on your riding style.

Four ride modes

This light and more efficient bike comes with four distinct ride modes – Class 1 and 2 modes provide throttle and pedal assist to top 20mph, while Class 3 mode helps to beef that up to 28mph. The fourth is the unlimited mode listed for anything about 28mph. A rider can toggle the said modes from the accompanying Super73 mobile app.

According to the company, ZX is one of the “most comfortable bikes to date.” It comes in Storm Grey and Moon Rock colors and can be bought off the Super73’s website for $1,995.