Tag Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition coming soon

Tag Heuer is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year and they started the celebrative spirit with launch of 160 Years Silver Dial Limited Edition timepiece. The celebration continues as the iconic Swiss watchmaker has revealed yet another watch that’s a joy to look at.

The Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition timepiece is deeply inspired by the DNA of Carrera introduced in 1962 and the classic Heuer Montreal chronograph launched in 1972. Despite, adapting the vintage feel highlighted by the vivid color palette, the watch manages to look sporty and upbeat.

Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition

This exclusive timepiece has the reminiscence of Montreal model with yellow, red and blue colors on the 39mm Carrera case. Dial of the watch beneath a domed glass box bears white color and has a blue ring circling the inside section. There’s a flange sporting 60-seond counter in red and blue colors to match the color palate.

Second’s hand of Montreal Limited Edition is flush in red lacquer while the dial adorns three deep blue azure subdials in concentric circles. The six o’clock subdial is for seconds and the nine 0’clock subdial shows the chronograph hours. On the three o’clock is the minute counter having three thick curved yellow markings in Super-LumiNova.

Movement and power reserve

The Tag Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition comes with the automatic Calibre Heuer 02 manufacture movement that comes with a vertical clutch and column wheel. The watch has 80 hours power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100m.

Since the watch comes in a limited number of 1,000 units – each one of them has unique number marking on the sapphire display back. The swanky front of the watch is perfectly matched by the blue alligator leather strap having folding clasp and double safety buttons.

To make things special for the buyer, it comes in a box reflecting the grandeur of the brand. Tag Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition is slated to be available for purchase exclusively from Tag Heuer for $6,750 in mid-July 2020.