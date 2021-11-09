TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition watch for racing fans introduced

The brilliant Formula 1 driver and record-breaking daredevil, Ayrton Senna is a name that’s equally revered on the racetrack and beyond even today after his fatal crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994.

For a fact, the iconic motor racer has been a longstanding TAG Heuer heritage ambassador. He pushed the limits of F1 racing, and idolizing the Brazilian legend, the luxury watchmaker has been pushing the bounds of sports watches, nicely portrayed by the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition watch inspired by Senna’s iconic yellow racing helmet.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Special Edition

Designed as a tribute to the timeless legend, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Special Edition watch features a black look accentuated by yellow accents. The sporty and capable quartz timepiece is delivered in a 43mm black DLC coated stainless steel casing which matches the black gold hands and hour marker filled with Super-LumiNova.

The blacked-out appearance resembles the racetrack which is highlighted by the gear-toothed bezel and radial brushing of the ceramic bezel insert. Complementing the blacked matte finish is the yellow gasket running around the circumference just inside the tachymeter scale with white bold numerals.

The dial of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition watch features grained sunburst texture with subdials at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock and a date window at 4 o’clock. The blacked dial complementing the predominantly black color scheme of the watch is highlighted with accents of bright yellow particularly around the subdials, the date window, and Senna’s ‘S’ signature logo in the 6 o’clock subdial.

More details

The extremely sporty look and feel of the watch pays a distinctive tribute to the legend in motorsport history and his storied helmet. It is powered by Ronda 5040D quartz chronograph movement, and the screwdown crown TAG Heuer is water-resistant to 200 meters.

The uniqueness of the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Senna Special Edition is carried to the back where the highly detailed caseback is engraved with Senna’s emblematic helmet besides the words “SENNA SPECIAL EDITION” and TAG’s logo. The watch becomes a complete package for every Ayrton Senna fan when it’s paired to a black leather strap with matching yellow side stitching. The watch is priced at $2,300 and is now up for grabs.