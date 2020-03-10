Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack now available

Some of you may be familiar with Travis Scott as Kylie Jenner’s ex and father of her daughter Stormi. No, we are not turning into an entertainment blog but for those of you who only know he’s connected with the Kardashians, note that he is also an American rapper, singer, record producer, and songwriter.

The 27-year old rapper may not be your cup of tea but sneakerheads may know him well with his collaborations with Nike. The last one we featured here was the Nike Jordan and Travis Scott collection. That one was inspired by vintage military gear.

Yet Another Nike and Travis Scott Design

Today, another collab is ready for the skaters and collectors. Meet the Nike SB x Travis Scott Dunk Low “Cactus Jack”.

This is Nike SB and Travis Scott’s latest design. The Dunk Low Cactus Jack comes in a multicolor striped Nike SB box. The pair has beige nubuck base upper. The Cactus Jack is a reference to the record label founded by Travis Scott (Jacques Berman Webster in real life). It’s been stamped onto the surface with paisley and plaid print.

NIke SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack Not Just for the Fans

The shoelace appears like a frizzy rope. There is a grey sockliner and midfoot Swooshes in black and light pink. Paisley print Nike SB is found on the tongues.

You may also notice the embroidered ‘Nike’ on the heels and ‘Nike SB’ insoles. The rubber outsole is set in beige shown with a contrast tan stitching in the midsole.











The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Cactus Jack” is now available. The price tag reads $150.

This isn’t the first Nike SB Dunk pair we’ve shown you. There’s also the Nike SB Dunk High Todd Bratrud Strawberry Cough that will be out before 4/20 and the Nike SB Dunk Low “Night of Mischief” out for Halloween last year.