Tag Heuer introduces exclusive watch faces, straps for Connected smartwatch

Tag Heuer released the third generation of its Connected smartwatch earlier this year. In addition to featuring Snapdragon Wear chipset and Google Wear operating system, the new Connected watch also featured many customizable options – a trend that has been so important for smartwatches.

Now, in order to take the customization to a new level – Tag Heuer has in collaboration with HypeMaker – creative studio of HypeBeast magazine – launched exclusive new watch faces and straps for the Connected Tag Heuer.

The new look

The avant-garde Swiss watchmaker entered the smartwatch game in 2015 and since has been experimenting and curating perfect combinations that click with its customers. The new collection of nubuck leather, rubber, and polished steel straps/bracelets will add a varying dimension to this collection.

The idea behind the collaboration is to have additional strap options to allow Tag Heuer Connected owners to further customize their watch according to the day’s demand. Alongside the straps, the partnership has also yielded some exclusive watch faces that can be easily swapped for a new look when you want.

A timely refresh

While most of us would simply be excited at the verbatim – new watch faces and strap options for the Connected smartwatch, there would be many over playing it’s a company’s way of driving some traction during the holiday season.

Whatever your school of thought, if you’re eyeing a smartwatch with a collector’s worth – the buck stops here. With the new watch faces and series of strap options paired to titanium and steel case variants, Tag Heuer Connected is a daily driver you want.