Nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX Smoke Grey now available in Japan

Let’s start the week with another Nike pair. We’ll never run out of new Nikes to feature but this one is really interesting. The new Pegasus Trail 2 ticks all the boxes for those who love designs and colorways that are unforgettable. This one doesn’t really scream “Look at me!” but the pair will definitely catch the attention any sneakerhead.

The Smoke Grey colorway is a winner. The color combination is not really neutral but the Pegasus is one of the more popular silhouttes by Nike. This pair certainly will sell especially because of GORE-TEX. It’s a waterproof material that protects the shoes from getting extremely wet—making the pair ideal for running.

New Nike Pegasus Trail 2 ready in new colors

This Nike runner offers high performance, thanks to the running technology implemented by the brand. Even if you’re not really a runner, you’ll love getting your feet on this pair that comes in a three-piece colorblock scheme that combines a golden throat and collar, dark gray forefoot and toebox, and stone-toned heels.

Compared to other Nike Pegasus shoes, this pair comes with a taller collar. The three main colors are joined by other important accents like that black midfoot Swoosh. The GORE-TEX logo is on the midguard.

Nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX Design

The ‘Nike Trail Pegasus GTX’ is written on the heel tab. The tongue badge comes with a reflective material so you can see the branding in the dark. The two tone laces complement the eye-stays.



The midsole shows up in tan shade with black flecks speckled all over. The red outsole with lugged traction design completes the look. There’s also a toe bumper in the same color.









This Nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX Smoke Grey makes use of a React setup instead of Zoom Air cushion tech. It’s now available for about $160 in Japan via Nike Japan. The pair will be available in the United States soon.