Tag Heuer releases three Autavia watches to celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary

In 2022, Tag Heuer Autavia turns 60 years old, and to celebrate the notable chronograph linage – introduced in Jack Heuer’s first year as CEO in 1962, TAG Heuer is back with three new Autavias for the occasion.

Dressed for the occasion, the new models in the Autavia lineup come with subtle upgrades that fans are bound to appreciate. The three watches include a pair of flyback chronographs with a new movement and a GMT timepiece.

Autavia flyback chronographs

The two chronographs arrive in separate color options. One of these is an all-black stainless steel model, while the other is a steel dial with black bezel and subdials, for the panda effect.

The Autavia Chronometer Flyback Chronograph features a 42mm DLC-coated steel case and panda dial, these are powered by an in-house, Heuer Calibre 02 chronograph movement. The COSC-certified with flyback function offers the watch an 80 hour power reserve.

On the dial, the Arabic numerals are filled with Super-LumiNova and are graced with a bidirectional rotating bezel featuring ceramic insets. The watches come on black alligator leather straps. Autavia Chronometer Flyback Chronograph all-black is priced at $6,950, the panda model will set you back $6,300.

Autavia Chronometer GMT

Alongside the two Autavia Chronometer flyback chronographs, Tag Heuer offers a Autavia Chronometer GMT which features the COSC-certified Heuer Caliber 07 movement under the hood. The in-house automatic movement offers 50 hour power reserve.

This is the first time that GMT watch is part of the Autavia line. The simple and effective blue dial with contrasting white hands is sans the subdials but feature an orange hand to indicate the second time zone. The Autavia Chronometer GMT has a date window at the 6 o’clock position and it is priced at $4,200.