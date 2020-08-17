Tag Heuer’s nostalgic Formula 1 Indy 500 2020 Special Edition watch

Tag Heuer has been the official timekeeper for the NTT Indycar Series since 2004. This season has been delayed by the sudden turn of events and now things are back on track. Finally, the pandemic affected 104th running at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will commence on August 23 after a long wait.

To celebrate this occasion, Tag Heuer has created the Formula 1 Indy 500 2020 Special Edition watch. This quartz-powered model has striking looks and brings back the nostalgia of the iconic Motor Speedway.

Memorializing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Talking point of the timepiece is the 43 mm black DLC steel and sandblasted case with watch face having the brick motifs, remembering the historic racetrack. Times when the racing tarmac was repaved with 3.2 million 10-pound bricks in 1909.

In 1961, the racetrack was covered in asphalt and at start/finish line 36-inch strip of the original brick-laden track was left exposed for drivers to kiss when they win a race. Perhaps, this is one racetrack every driver wants to conquer once in their lifetime.

Spirit of racing etched deep in the design

Keeping in tune with the motorsports theme, the three sporty azurage-treatment sub-dials for a conventional look. There’s one as the second indicator at 3 o’clock, hour chronograph counter, and a 1/10th second chronograph counter at 6 o’clock having the Indy 500 logo. The minute chronograph and the date window is at the 4 o’clock position.

Keeping in line with other Formula-1 iterations of the collection, there are shiny indices and Arabic numerals. The 6 o’clock 1/20 second sub-dial has subtle Indianapolis Motor Speedway emblem. To keep the asphalt look going, there is a rubber-lined black leather rally strap. Formula 1 Indy 500 2020 Special Edition is indeed unique and will only be made in 1,500 examples. To get your hands on this timepiece for $2,050 you can head right over to Tag Heuer.