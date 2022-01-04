Targus Cypress Hero Backpack comes with built-in Apple Find My tracker

The breed of luggage called smart bags that come with built-in trackers and cameras has been around for a while now. Backpack manufacturer Targus has added an Apple flavor to the idea with integration of Apple’s Find My tech in its new Cypress Hero Backpack.

The Cypress Hero Backpack with Apple Find My tracker is making its way to stores this summer, giving Apple users a reason to lunge for a backpack that can be tracked by or can track the iPhone.

The Cypress Hero Backpack

The backpack comes built-in with a location tracking device and can help users find it through the Find My network if it were to be misplaced. Also, the backpack doubles up as a tracking device for the iPhone, if the latter goes missing.

With the press of a button on the Cypress Hero, user can ping their iPhone and locate it. Only precondition is that the tracking feature is set up correctly on the Targus app. The location tracker is integrated into the backpack, which means it also offers a sort of anti-theft protection. The geofencing alert can be set to ensure you receive an alert if the backpack is moved from its location when you’re away.

Availability and more

Cypress Hero is unlike any other smart bag, not only for its Apple Find My tracker integration, but also because of its sustainability bent. The backpack is made from 26 recycled water bottles and comes with IPX3 water resistance making it more durable against elements.

The tracker embedded within the Cypress Hero is powered by a rechargeable battery that can last for almost a year between charges, the company notes. Interestingly, the battery is chargeable via USB for user convenience. The backpack is slated to arrive latest by summer this year for an asking price of $150.