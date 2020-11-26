Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle – Charming sync of perfection

When two Italian automotive giants deep-rooted in Motor Valley, the land in Emilia-Romagna, come together – the creation is stunning. That’s what the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle, inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 super sports car and the iconic Countach, exactly is.

As Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati rightly said; “In creating a Diavel inspired by the Siàn, we are celebrating the values ​​we share with Lamborghini: we are Italian, we are sporty, and design is a distinctive element for our creations.”

Impeccable styling and character

The bike radiates technology and styling of the two iconic Italian brands – one can notice the fusion of the dynamic bike structure with the sharp design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. The “Y” details present on the saddle and the hexagon-exhaust lend the bike a very sporty personality. Just so that you know, Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is powered by the 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine churning out 157 horsepower and 9,500 rpm.

Preserving the sports aesthetic even further, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle comes with lightweight forged wheel rims and carbon fiber air intakes. The radiator covers, silencer cover, spoiler, rear mudguards, dashboard cover, and headlight frame; all are in fact made out of carbon fiber – thus keeping the bike weight down to 485 lbs for super acceleration.

Limited Edition ride for avid collectors















The color schema further adds the Lamborghini’s character to the ride, as it boasts the contrasting combination of Gea Green bodywork and an Electrum Gold frame. This is complemented by the subtle signature Ducati red apparent in the Brembo brake calipers and the gold underttail and rims.

Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is an exclusive ride reserved for the chosen few, as only 630 units will be produced of this limited edition ride. Each one of these motorcycles will have the number 63 etched on the body panels – celebrating the foundation year of Lamborghini. This dream ride is going to available by the end of December 2020 in Ducati dealerships for a starting price tag of $31,995 – collectors will want to add this to the collection, surely!