The “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3 gets an August release date

Jordan fans can expect a few interesting silhouettes landing to celebrate 2022 in style. One of the hot additions here will be the “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3, which is expected to launch as early as August 2022.

The original colorway of the AJ 3 was initially expected to arrive toward the fall of this year, but the latest rumor from ZSneakerHeadz suggests the sneaker could launch on August 6, 2022.

OG due for another round

A pair Michael Jordan wore in the 1987-88 season, the Fire Red gets its name from the Chicago Bulls-inspired bright red accents throughout the silhouette.

Even though the colorway has released in its retro makeover in 2007 and 2013, this new pair for 2022 is a remake of the shoe in its original style with Nike Air branding on the back and packaging.

Availability and pricing

We believe this leaked August date is tentative and subject to change as the year progresses, but for now, fans should have this date marked on their calendars.

The Fire Red Air Jordan 3 in white base with red overlay is rumored to cost $210 a pair. It will be available in men’s and kids’ sizing. You can check back for more information about this much-anticipated pair. We will update as and when more information is available.