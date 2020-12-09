The James Brand and Topo Designs collaborate for a Red-themed pocket knife kit

In collaboration with the outdoor gear manufacturer Topo Designs, The James Brand introduces a refreshed ‘Red’ holiday look to its much-celebrated ‘The Ellis’ pocket knife and ‘The Hardin’ Key Carabiner with a neat capsule pouch to carry it on the move.

“We believe that the things you carry say something about you” says The James brand. Living up to their vision of creating functional Knives and tools for everyday use; the brand joins the experts at Topo Designs to add its vibrant color approach and create equally corresponding portability for the clever gear.

The Equipment

The Holiday Capsule comprises The Ellis – a 6.1-inch multi-functional lockback pocket knife featuring 2.6-inch partially-serrated drop point Sandvik steel blade, a bottle opener, screwdriver, scraper, and bail/lanyard loop. The other is The Hardin – a 3-inch Key Carabiner made out of 6063 aluminum, with a two compartment design and a strong spring loaded latch.

TJB was on the lookout to collaborate with Topo Designs for a while. They had a vision to create a durable and easy to carry tool kit to meet the daily adventures in association with Topo since TJB has been long time fans of the latter’s use of color and clean aesthetics akin to their own. Finally, when the chance approached, Topo Designs came up with a dandy capsule pouch made of CORDURA nylon fabric to house The James Brand knife.

The Holiday ‘Red’

2020, has been a stressful year all the way. Keeping the high-spirit of optimism and celebration, both the brands bring out the daily-carry kit colored in cheerful holiday hue to welcome the festivities this season.

Due to limited stash, the Holiday capsule kit might be stocking out soon. To see one hanging to your belt or a bag, you can pick it for $150 from TJB’s website.