The Louvre museum’s artwork collection is now viewable online for free

In addition to a revamped website – more user-friendly now – the Louvre museum has, for the first time, made all of its artworks available online. Art appreciators held back by the pandemic and prevailing travel restrictions can now rejoice in the world of art history, free of cost, from the comfort of their home.

The newly introduced collection database is designed for curious art lovers and researchers. It not only contains the art on exhibit currently, but according to the press release, contains 482,000 entries that include art on “long-term loan in other French institutions, or in storage.”

Delightful collection

The entries in the database includes the works from the French museum and the Musée National Eugène-Delacroix. Available for our delight are the sculptures from the Tuileries and Carrousel gardens, and the Musées Nationaux Récupération, or National Museums Recovery works that were founded after the Second World War and were “entrusted to the Louvre until they can be returned to their legitimate owners.”

To keep the database fresh, it will reportedly be updated regularly by museum authorities. The entire Louvre art collection is curated in departments, themed albums and categories, which art enthusiasts can navigate using online interactive map guide – that takes the visitor on a room-by-room tour – or through simple and advanced search feature.

Inviting website

The new art collection database, which the museum authorities believe, when time allows will “further inspire people to come to the Louvre to discover the collections in person,” is also accompanied by a revamped museum website, as noted earlier.

The website is divided into three categories “Visit, Discover, At the Moment” allowing online visitors to ramble through the museum and enjoy artworks in settings they are found in the museum.