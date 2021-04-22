World’s largest Harry Potter store to finally open in New York

The world’s largest Harry Potter flagship store is finally opening on June 3 at 935 Broadway in the Flatiron District of New York City. Spanning over 21,000 square feet across three floors, the NYC flagship will include the largest collection of both “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” merchandise under one roof.

Earlier slated to open in summer 2020, the new store was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the situation getting a bit better, fans of the series will soon be able to step into the magical world of the biggest HP store in the world.

Harry Potter New York

The store will feature 15 different themed areas, allowing fans to explore every aspect of the Wizarding World. First, the visitors will pass beneath a huge sculptural model of Fawkes the Phoenix that has been created by a team of specialist propmakers.

A magnificent griffin will be positioned in the store’s outstanding main atrium. Visitors will be able to capture the moment at photo stations, trying out a wand from an interactive wand table, partake in virtual reality experiences and much more.

The New York flagship will provide many interactive experiences to HP fans, including a VR tour that allows exploring Hogwarts castle or battle against Death Eaters. There is also a London telephone booth to transport visitors to the Ministry of Magic. Various magical creatures such as an owl or a Niffler can be spotted here and there. Moreover, there is a beautiful Dirigible plum tree, just like the one outside Luna’s house.

Expansive experience









The new store will have the same products that are available at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, such as chocolate frogs and wands from Ollivanders. However, some wands have been exclusively made for this NYC location, including the Golden Snitch Wand. There are plans to open up a themed café sidewalk as well.

Prints of the “Daily Prophet” covers, Harry’s Hogwarts letter and “The Quibbler” will also be available at the store. The incredible magical treats from the franchise will be available for purchase in a Honeydukes-themed area, offering famous treats like Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans.

The muggles are invited too, so get ready!