Gift your old man designer eyewear this Father’s Day

Father’s Day provides a perfect occasion to express your love for your old man. It is an occasion to present him with a thoughtful gift that can help uplift his style. May be a stylish pair of glasses can do the trick this year.

With affordable prices, the exclusive range of designer eyewear by EyeBuyDirect makes an ideal present for your father. 12 different shades, fashionable frames for prescription lenses, and blue light-blocking glasses will not only protect his eyes but will make him more fashionable.

Prices for these frames start significantly low at $60 and can be customized with an extensive range of high-quality lenses. Here are two options from the range to consider.

RFLKT Eyewear

Taking inspiration from the design of global cityscapes and contemporary architecture, RFLKT frames are one of the brand’s premium labels, which personify the latest urbane style. These frames feature finest materials and components.

The styles such as Aura and Nostalgia are cut from Mazzucchelli Italian acetate, while the Matte Silver and Black Steel styles have a distinct blend of stainless-steel fronts and wooden temples. UV protection, shatter-resistant lenses with reflective and anti-scratch coatings, the RFLKT glasses could benefit dad who enjoys spending time outdoors.

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Even if your old man’s eyesight is perfect, he could still own a cool pair of blue light blocking glasses, to protect his eyes from any damage due to excessive smartphone use that could cause deterioration later in life.

EyeBuyDirect’s blue light blocking glasses highlight the same sophisticated frames as the other collections heightened with exclusive lenses that considerably reduced symptoms of digital eyestrain.