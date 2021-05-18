THE ROGER Clubhouse Limited Edition now available

If Roger Federer is your favorite tennis player, you may want to get a pair or two from his collection from On. The latter is a popular Swiss brand known for its running shoes. It has teamed up with the famous Swiss tennis champion and there are plenty of styles from The ROGER Collection.

The Swiss brand currently has a number of The Roger pairs including THE ROGER Advantage, THE ROGER Pro, and THE ROGER Centre Court. Joining the lineup is this THE ROGER Clubhouse. It’s a classic silhoutte we believe will become another bestseller.

THE ROGER Clubhouse Signature Silhouette

THE ROGER Clubhouse is ready in time for summer. The design and colors are summer-ready. They are playful and colorful—just the kind we need during these times. The pandemic is still not ever but there is no stopping us to celebrate life. We can make the everyday extraordinary just by donning shoes we love.

Four colorways are ready. Each pair comes with a smooth vegan leather upper. Durability is no problem with the tailored textured layers. Like most of On sneakers, this pair comes with the Speedboard and Cloudtec tech and design. Expect a better traction with the herringbone pattern.

The Federer Advantage

On and off court, you can wear THE ROGER Clubhouse. Choose from the different multi-colored designs. On said it’s the most expensive sneaker from the collection but we don’t doubt it will sell.







You can check out the On Running webstore for THE ROGER Clubhouse. Price tag reads £140 ($199). Choose from these colors: Orange White and Forest Pearl.